Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. lowered its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 792 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 395.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4,400.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MOH shares. Truist lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $213.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molina Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.07.

In other news, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total value of $183,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.44, for a total value of $82,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MOH opened at $223.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $102.85 and a one year high of $246.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $216.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.03. The company has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.99). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

