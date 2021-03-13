Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 44.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,554 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 26,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 31,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 11,782 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,380,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,305,000 after acquiring an additional 135,547 shares during the period. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. 75.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MDLZ stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.37. 76,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,075,429. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $79.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.78. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.19 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.01%.

In related news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $1,449,362.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,659,806.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 56,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $3,093,432.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,866 shares in the company, valued at $707,758.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,258,915 shares of company stock worth $125,594,725 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MDLZ. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.33.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

