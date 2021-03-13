Monero Classic (XMC) Price Down 1% This Week

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. Monero Classic has a market cap of $7.45 million and approximately $45,260.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded down 1% against the dollar. One Monero Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000649 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $233.38 or 0.00389993 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001003 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000064 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Monero Classic

Monero Classic (CRYPTO:XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

