MonetaryUnit Price Up 23.4% Over Last Week (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 14.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be bought for $0.0110 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MonetaryUnit has a total market cap of $2.39 million and $9,457.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded up 23.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007444 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001811 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00003940 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.31 or 0.00155345 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 90.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 62.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 216,537,267 coins. The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org . MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonetaryUnit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MonetaryUnit using one of the exchanges listed above.

