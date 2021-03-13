Montis Financial LLC Invests $2.03 Million in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Montis Financial LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 628 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,000. Amazon.com accounts for 2.0% of Montis Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,673 shares of company stock worth $5,445,546. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,900.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,924.51.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,089.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3,210.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,193.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 90.47, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

