Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Purchased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 53.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,986 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at $25,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MS stock traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.80. 202,954 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,107,180. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $83.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.19 and its 200-day moving average is $62.17. The company has a market cap of $153.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

In other news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $12,796,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,249,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,326,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $1,379,545.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 174,603 shares in the company, valued at $13,020,145.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,380 shares of company stock worth $15,582,671 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MS shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.73.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

