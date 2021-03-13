Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. reduced its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 48.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,890 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth about $25,000. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

MS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.73.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $83.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.01. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $83.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $1,379,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,020,145.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $12,796,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,249,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,326,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,380 shares of company stock worth $15,582,671 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.