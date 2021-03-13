Morningstar Investment Services LLC Lowers Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 197,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,987 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned 0.14% of Genuine Parts worth $19,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 105,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,547,000 after buying an additional 12,517 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 47,936 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,775,000 after buying an additional 9,222 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth $824,000. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBOE Vest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth $2,199,000. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GPC stock opened at $114.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $49.68 and a twelve month high of $118.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.51 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.60.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 23.26%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.815 per share. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 57.29%.

GPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.43.

In other news, Director John R. Holder acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $97.00 per share, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,907. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

