Morningstar Investment Services LLC Sells 21,081 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 379,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,081 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of General Mills worth $22,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,266,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,853,691,000 after purchasing an additional 341,299 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in General Mills by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,934,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,102,000 after buying an additional 2,387,554 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its position in General Mills by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,660,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,619,000 after buying an additional 42,471 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in General Mills by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,008,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,294,000 after buying an additional 102,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in General Mills by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,642,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,955,000 after buying an additional 94,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $58.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.26. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.88 and a 1 year high of $66.14. The company has a market capitalization of $35.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.51%.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $305,116.89. Also, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $1,629,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,641,880.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on General Mills from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

