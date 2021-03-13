Morningstar Investment Services LLC Sells 25,348 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 411,736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 25,348 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $24,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Forbes J M & Co. LLP increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 216,613 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $12,726,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,499 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,891,481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $111,125,000 after buying an additional 472,519 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,149 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,414,000 after buying an additional 13,834 shares during the period. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 693,258 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $40,729,000 after buying an additional 146,421 shares during the period. 64.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $55.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $230.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.70 and its 200 day moving average is $58.40. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $61.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $86,458.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,256 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,433.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. Scotiabank cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.