Morningstar Investment Services LLC Sells 26,156 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 541,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 26,156 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $22,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. FMR LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 70,602,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,910,233,000 after buying an additional 4,470,829 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 10.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,274,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,382,622,000 after buying an additional 3,767,051 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 114.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 463,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,099,000 after buying an additional 3,584,657 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 696.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,420,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $99,764,000 after buying an additional 2,116,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $75,029,000. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $61.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.09 and its 200 day moving average is $42.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.89 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $62.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company’s revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XOM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

