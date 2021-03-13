Morningstar Investment Services LLC Sells 526,081 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lowered its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,042,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 526,081 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $11,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LYG. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the third quarter valued at about $640,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the third quarter valued at about $423,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 70.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 76,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 31,447 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 37.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,582,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447,892 shares during the period. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

LYG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.00.

Shares of LYG stock opened at $2.30 on Friday. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $2.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.04 and its 200-day moving average is $1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.45.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0318 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%.

Lloyds Banking Group Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.