Morningstar Investment Services LLC Trims Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,440 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $23,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CAT. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,019,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,095,721,000 after buying an additional 1,788,783 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at $161,872,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,196,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $625,968,000 after acquiring an additional 634,410 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,370,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,547,000 after acquiring an additional 611,594 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,312,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,762,000 after acquiring an additional 467,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. OTR Global raised shares of Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.40.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $229.00 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $88.50 and a one year high of $229.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $202.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.10, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total value of $766,473.68. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total transaction of $17,738,374.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,945 shares in the company, valued at $8,560,889.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,080 shares of company stock worth $32,650,920 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

