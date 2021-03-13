Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,004,833 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,229 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.18% of Motorola Solutions worth $340,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 335.7% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 183 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Motco increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,811.1% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 172 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 48.7% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 565.7% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total transaction of $1,079,346.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $179.11 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $120.77 and a one year high of $184.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.27 billion, a PE ratio of 40.07, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $178.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.40.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 158.99% and a net margin of 10.39%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 38.17%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Motorola Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $202.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cowen raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $183.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.69.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

