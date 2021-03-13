MovieBloc Price Tops $0.0142 on Exchanges (MBL)

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded 51.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 13th. MovieBloc has a market capitalization of $98.82 million and approximately $1.33 billion worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MovieBloc coin can currently be purchased for $0.0142 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, MovieBloc has traded up 287.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00048450 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00011331 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $394.69 or 0.00644126 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000318 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.55 or 0.00066170 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00025123 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00035885 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

MovieBloc Coin Profile

MBL is a coin. It was first traded on March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,943,762,828 coins. MovieBloc’s official message board is medium.com/moviebloc . MovieBloc’s official website is moviebloc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

MovieBloc Coin Trading

