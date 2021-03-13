MovieBloc Trading 262.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (MBL)

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded 159.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. MovieBloc has a market cap of $87.98 million and $1.47 billion worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MovieBloc has traded 262.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MovieBloc coin can now be purchased for $0.0134 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.11 or 0.00050257 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00011043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $391.13 or 0.00652885 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 50.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001247 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.43 or 0.00065814 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00025585 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00036340 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

About MovieBloc

MovieBloc is a coin. It launched on March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,543,762,827 coins. MovieBloc’s official message board is medium.com/moviebloc . The official website for MovieBloc is moviebloc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling MovieBloc

