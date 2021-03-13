mStable USD Reaches Market Cap of $47.01 Million (MUSD)

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. mStable USD has a total market cap of $47.01 million and approximately $360,255.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, mStable USD has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One mStable USD token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $59,858.76 or 1.00003734 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00013819 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00032370 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.02 or 0.00085229 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00007865 BTC.

About mStable USD

mStable USD (CRYPTO:MUSD) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 46,866,785 tokens. mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org . The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable

mStable USD Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire mStable USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy mStable USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

