M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Holdings Reduced by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $6,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTB. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 1,438.5% during the fourth quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

MTB stock traded up $3.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $158.73. 4,306 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 886,994. The stock has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $85.09 and a one year high of $164.72.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 20th that allows the company to repurchase $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MTB. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.54.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

