M&T Bank Corp Acquires 6,149 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 534,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,149 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of M&T Bank Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.10% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $183,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOO. Acorns Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 38.7% in the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 4,241,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,197 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,401,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,497,000 after purchasing an additional 775,040 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,704,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,784,000 after purchasing an additional 366,219 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,071,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,397,000 after purchasing an additional 289,937 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 68.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 675,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,816,000 after purchasing an additional 275,422 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $362.36. The stock had a trading volume of 4,847,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,974,672. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $200.55 and a 52 week high of $363.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $354.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $332.44.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Article: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.