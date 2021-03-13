M&T Bank Corp Cuts Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

M&T Bank Corp cut its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,336,211 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 2,381,991 shares during the quarter. eBay comprises about 1.6% of M&T Bank Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 1.08% of eBay worth $368,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in eBay during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in eBay by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

In other eBay news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $542,184.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 122,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,991,848. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.63, for a total transaction of $45,746.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $793,777.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,083 shares of company stock worth $757,805. Corporate insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBAY traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.80. The company had a trading volume of 5,025,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,140,588. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market cap of $37.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.02 and a 1-year high of $64.85.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EBAY shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on eBay from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on eBay from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on eBay from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.20.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

