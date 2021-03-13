M&T Bank Corp Decreases Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,694 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 28,950 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.09% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $31,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northeast Investment Management boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 125,644 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,021,000 after acquiring an additional 8,457 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 26,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 100,626 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,234,000 after acquiring an additional 6,117 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $687,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total value of $1,564,020.00. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total value of $1,212,084.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 336,256 shares in the company, valued at $50,317,347.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

TROW traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $173.72. 905,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,224,962. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.89. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.51 and a 12 month high of $179.62. The stock has a market cap of $39.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 35.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.61%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TROW. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.33.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

