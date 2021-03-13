M&T Bank Corp Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 288.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,410,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,758,714 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 1.8% of M&T Bank Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. M&T Bank Corp owned about 1.30% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $409,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after buying an additional 12,069 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 414.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 35,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,270,000 after buying an additional 28,836 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 134.6% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 225.5% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVW traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.16. 2,027,175 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,463,379. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.31. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $35.21 and a 1 year high of $67.52.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

