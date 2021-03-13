M&T Bank Corp Has $142.13 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,110,201 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,658 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.76% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $142,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital One Financial Corp increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 22,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 8,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust Co increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 9,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period.

IVE stock traded up $1.30 on Friday, reaching $141.87. 3,665,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,093,318. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $81.70 and a 12 month high of $141.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.79.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

