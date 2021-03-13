M&T Bank Corp Has $89 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

M&T Bank Corp cut its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 675,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,602 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.72% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $89,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,626,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 106.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after buying an additional 19,623 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 21,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,391,000.

NYSEARCA IWN traded up $2.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $169.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,455,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,109,880. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $69.27 and a 52 week high of $169.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.50.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

