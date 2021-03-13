M&T Bank Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 227,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,695 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.05% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $33,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,543,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,038,143,000 after purchasing an additional 55,346 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,399,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,251,506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076,159 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,526,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $827,248,000 after purchasing an additional 48,745 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,987,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,102,000 after purchasing an additional 838,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,543,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,033,000 after purchasing an additional 454,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

PNC stock traded up $4.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $181.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,964,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,006,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $76.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $162.78 and a 200 day moving average of $136.22. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.41 and a 12 month high of $181.53.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $581,260.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,846,361.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total transaction of $502,928.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,580 shares in the company, valued at $3,857,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on PNC. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $136.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $120.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.06.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.