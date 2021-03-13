M&T Bank Corp Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,651 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.33% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $43,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VHT. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $13,298,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,150,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,291,000 after acquiring an additional 47,430 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,307,000. Financial Management Network Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,548,000. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,084,000.

VHT traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $227.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 521,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,415. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $138.11 and a one year high of $237.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.44.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

