M&T Bank Corp Sells 27,860 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 552,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,860 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF makes up about 0.7% of M&T Bank Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. M&T Bank Corp owned about 1.37% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $158,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,121,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $608,204,000 after purchasing an additional 61,244 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,009,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,730,000 after acquiring an additional 131,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 524,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $150,234,000 after acquiring an additional 43,231 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,031,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 472,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,526,000 after acquiring an additional 7,273 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $316.67. 637,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 674,024. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $129.54 and a 12 month high of $339.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $316.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $268.89.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

