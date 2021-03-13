MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) by 718.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,782 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,796 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.67% of MTS Systems worth $7,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of MTS Systems by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 250,751 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,792,000 after purchasing an additional 53,709 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MTS Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,482,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of MTS Systems by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,993,710 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,210,000 after acquiring an additional 42,623 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MTS Systems by 5.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 200,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,835,000 after acquiring an additional 10,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of MTS Systems by 174.3% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,415 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 21,232 shares in the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MTSC has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of MTS Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MTS Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of MTS Systems in a research report on Monday.

MTSC traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $58.28. 537 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,219. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.47. MTS Systems Co. has a 52-week low of $13.15 and a 52-week high of $60.69. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.67. MTS Systems had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $215.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.30 million. MTS Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

MTS Systems Company Profile

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems, motion simulators, and precision sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test & Simulation segment offers road simulators and component test systems, vehicle performance test systems, vehicle dynamics simulators, electrical motors and energy recovery systems, tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems, and moving ground-plane systems and balances.

