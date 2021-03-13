Multiplier Price Down 19.4% This Week (MXX)

Multiplier (CURRENCY:MXX) traded 27% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. Multiplier has a total market capitalization of $75.67 million and $262,887.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Multiplier token can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00000671 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Multiplier has traded 19.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $278.97 or 0.00459398 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.70 or 0.00062075 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.35 or 0.00051629 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.77 or 0.00068780 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.22 or 0.00084341 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $310.92 or 0.00512020 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00012196 BTC.

About Multiplier

Multiplier’s total supply is 410,728,637 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,614,291 tokens. Multiplier’s official website is multiplier.finance . The official message board for Multiplier is medium.com/@multiplierfinance

Buying and Selling Multiplier

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multiplier should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Multiplier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

