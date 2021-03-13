Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC cut its stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,131 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,733 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.24% of Murphy USA worth $8,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 64.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 612,438 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,556,000 after purchasing an additional 239,296 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 2.5% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 389,254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,930,000 after purchasing an additional 9,577 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 353,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,197,000 after purchasing an additional 28,160 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Murphy USA by 16.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 267,749 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,344,000 after acquiring an additional 36,855 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Murphy USA by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 214,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,073,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares during the period. 80.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Murphy USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Murphy USA in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company.

Murphy USA stock opened at $127.87 on Thursday. Murphy USA Inc. has a one year low of $78.75 and a one year high of $144.09. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.01). Murphy USA had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 45.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 13.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

Murphy USA Inc engages in the marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 15, 2020, it operated 1,500 gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

