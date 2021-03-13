Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires 1,486 Shares of iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of iShares Global Materials ETF worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,767,000. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF during the third quarter worth $322,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 14.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 565.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 400,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,012,000 after purchasing an additional 340,732 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MXI traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.68. 3 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,615. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.67. iShares Global Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $42.09 and a 12 month high of $87.99.

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

