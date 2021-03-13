Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires 1,731 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 20,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $14,614,000. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 48,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 47,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 20,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,099,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYR traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $89.84. The stock had a trading volume of 421,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,641,381. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $56.27 and a twelve month high of $90.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.02.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

