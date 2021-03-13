Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires 2,019 Shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF worth $2,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SMH. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,411,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 14,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SMH opened at $224.38 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $240.12 and its 200 day moving average is $215.94. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.00 and a fifty-two week high of $258.59.

