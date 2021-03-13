Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires 4,298 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 130.7% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $35.17 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.27 and a fifty-two week high of $35.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.30.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

