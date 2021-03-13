Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires 581 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,551 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of Square by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its position in shares of Square by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Square by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Square by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in shares of Square by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Square alerts:

Shares of NYSE SQ traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $239.84. The stock had a trading volume of 222,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,083,485. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $239.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.49. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.33 and a twelve month high of $283.19. The firm has a market cap of $109.03 billion, a PE ratio of 383.69, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.64, for a total transaction of $2,266,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 411,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,239,469.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.87, for a total transaction of $21,687,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,173,030 shares of company stock worth $265,111,640 over the last ninety days. 21.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Square in a report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Truist increased their target price on Square from $300.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Square in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Square in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.17.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.