Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 75,764 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,971,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,365,482 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,466,630,000 after acquiring an additional 7,504,643 shares during the period. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 92.4% in the third quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 10,743,571 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $168,008,000 after buying an additional 5,158,588 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter worth about $77,683,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 225.5% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,660,219 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $72,886,000 after buying an additional 3,228,632 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 42,857,825 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,115,161,000 after buying an additional 2,403,986 shares during the period. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FCX shares. Argus raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Johnson Rice started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.12.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $34.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $50.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -382.85 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.55. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $39.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 55,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $1,946,612.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,634.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $175,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,381,078.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,128,794 shares of company stock valued at $74,168,434. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

