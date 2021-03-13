Mutual Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 39.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,797 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 6.3% during the third quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 127.3% during the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 13.7% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 74.3% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,571 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 37.1% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 13,597 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $504.54 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $290.25 and a fifty-two week high of $593.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.38, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $543.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $514.63.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. Netflix’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total value of $268,602.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 476 shares in the company, valued at $268,602.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total value of $230,576,597.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,668,804.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 442,339 shares of company stock worth $233,359,064. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Netflix from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Netflix from $235.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Netflix from $643.00 to $652.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Netflix from $630.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $580.62.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

