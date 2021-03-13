Mutual Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 32.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,695 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco Solar ETF worth $2,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $284,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 90.8% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 13,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 6,281 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 14,590.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 13,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 256.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Solar ETF stock opened at $90.34 on Thursday. Invesco Solar ETF has a 52 week low of $21.14 and a 52 week high of $125.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.67.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

