Mutual Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 372.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,713 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 272,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,232,000 after acquiring an additional 15,781 shares during the last quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 230,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 13,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $42.16 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $25.38 and a one year high of $42.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.51 and a 200 day moving average of $36.57.

