Mutual Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) by 34.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,950 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC owned about 1.95% of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF worth $2,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LDSF. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 93.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 25,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 12,478 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 128.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 148,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 83,651 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 527,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,746,000 after acquiring an additional 62,349 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 279,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,683,000 after acquiring an additional 82,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 111,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 15,423 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:LDSF opened at $20.33 on Thursday. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 1 year low of $17.87 and a 1 year high of $21.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.45.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd.

