Mutual Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 94.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,418 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 14.0% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF stock opened at $55.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.06. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $88.40 and a 12 month high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

