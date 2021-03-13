Mutual Advisors LLC Buys 20,922 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) by 228.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,922 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF worth $2,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FDIS. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 421.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 213,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,260,000 after purchasing an additional 172,779 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $6,069,000. Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 1,373.9% in the 4th quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 86,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,577,000 after purchasing an additional 80,441 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 708.2% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 83,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,162,000 after purchasing an additional 72,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $3,401,000.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF stock opened at $74.93 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 1-year low of $31.21 and a 1-year high of $77.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.43.

See Also: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



