Mutual Advisors LLC Buys 21,799 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,799 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust worth $2,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CEF. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 217,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after acquiring an additional 42,224 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $430,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 338,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,212,000 after acquiring an additional 40,454 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 78,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 6,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, St. James Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 76,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter.

CEF opened at $18.00 on Thursday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.95 and a fifty-two week high of $21.47.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in commodity markets. It invests in London Good Delivery physical gold and silver bullion. The fund was formerly known as Central Fund of Canada Limited. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust was formed on October 26, 2017 and is domiciled in Canada.

