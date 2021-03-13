Mutual Advisors LLC Buys 803 Shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $494,038,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,323.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,569,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388,886 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $92,916,000. SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.3% during the third quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,339,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,496,000 after purchasing an additional 717,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,697,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,835,000 after purchasing an additional 570,400 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $130.67 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.91. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $75.55 and a fifty-two week high of $131.10.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

