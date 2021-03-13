Mutual Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 35,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,012,000. Mutual Advisors LLC owned about 0.32% of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPHB. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,190,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 296.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 195,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,116,000 after purchasing an additional 146,445 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the third quarter worth about $5,129,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,848,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,541,000.

SPHB opened at $70.62 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a twelve month low of $24.48 and a twelve month high of $71.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.92.

