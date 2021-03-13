Mutual Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Posted by on Mar 13th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 35,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,012,000. Mutual Advisors LLC owned about 0.32% of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPHB. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,190,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 296.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 195,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,116,000 after purchasing an additional 146,445 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the third quarter worth about $5,129,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,848,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,541,000.

SPHB opened at $70.62 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a twelve month low of $24.48 and a twelve month high of $71.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.92.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.