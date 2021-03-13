Mutual Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,915 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 59,599,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,117,740,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129,410 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,858,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,427,431,000 after purchasing an additional 774,302 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,651,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,568,581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121,408 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,215,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,724,000 after purchasing an additional 419,478 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,628,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,184 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $71.93 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.17. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.