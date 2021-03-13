Mutual Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,756 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $2,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,113,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $984,766,000 after acquiring an additional 407,234 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4,508.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,080,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013,495 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 9.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,450,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,421,000 after buying an additional 126,026 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 9.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 674,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,205,000 after buying an additional 57,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 661,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,033,000 after buying an additional 24,515 shares during the last quarter. 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OHI opened at $37.42 on Thursday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.33 and a fifty-two week high of $39.18. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.52). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 17.99%. Equities research analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.16%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.30%.

Several research firms recently commented on OHI. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JMP Securities raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Omega Healthcare Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.53.

In related news, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total value of $171,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 246,451 shares in the company, valued at $9,180,299.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.29, for a total transaction of $932,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 246,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,190,157.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $55,470 and have sold 230,056 shares valued at $8,513,972. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

