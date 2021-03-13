Mutual Advisors LLC Grows Position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 34.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,573 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXC. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 11,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 147,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Point View Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 35,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.28 per share, with a total value of $249,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $393,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

DXC traded up $0.57 on Friday, reaching $29.37. 18,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,447,885. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.93. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $30.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.46.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.30. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 20.44%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DXC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on DXC Technology from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on DXC Technology from $21.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded DXC Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded DXC Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded DXC Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. DXC Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.58.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

