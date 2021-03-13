Mutual Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Caterpillar from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. OTR Global raised Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.40.

NYSE:CAT opened at $221.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.50 and a 12 month high of $226.67. The company has a market cap of $120.54 billion, a PE ratio of 36.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.32.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total value of $766,473.68. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total transaction of $13,028,847.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 33,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,319,404.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 149,080 shares of company stock valued at $32,650,920. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

