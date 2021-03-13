Mutual Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) by 110.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,917 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 27,279 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in L Brands were worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LB. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in L Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in L Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in L Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in L Brands in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in L Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider James L. Bersani sold 11,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $627,676.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 205,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,449,709.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 75,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $4,138,266.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,537,294.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LB opened at $54.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.19, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. L Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $57.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.74.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.12. L Brands had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 37.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that L Brands, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on L Brands from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners boosted their price target on L Brands from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded L Brands from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on L Brands from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on L Brands from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.73.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

